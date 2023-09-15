Thane: Three-storey building collapse in Dombivali traps two residents under debris, rescue operation underway

In a tragic incident, a three-storey building located in Thane's Dombivali collapsed on Friday, prompting a swift response from local authorities. The Thane Disaster Response Team (TDRF), along with fire brigade personnel, municipal administration, and the police, swiftly arrived at the scene to commence rescue operations for individuals trapped beneath the debris.

KDMC Commissioner, in a statement to the media, confirmed the initiation of rescue efforts and reported that a 70-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were among those trapped under the rubble. Commissioner Bhausaheb Dangde of Kalyan Dombivli Mahapalika informed the public about the incident, stating that their Assistant Commissioner and colleagues had evacuated residents from the building prior to the collapse. Unfortunately, it has come to light that two individuals remained trapped inside.

According to news reports, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation had previously issued notices to the residents of the deteriorating Adinarayan Bhuvan building located in Ayre village, Dombivli East. Despite these notices, some residents continued to inhabit the structure.