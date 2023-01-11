Thane: TMC removes illegal hoardings near civic headquarters; complaint filed against unknown people

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar has ordered Thane's civic body's anti-encroachment department to take action against illegally placed hoardings in the city. As a result, action was taken against the illegally erected hoardings in front of the TMC headquarters in Panchpakhadi, Thane.

The hoardings were quickly removed after it was noticed that the text creating a tense situation was written on them. The TMC anti-encroachment department's assistant commissioner, Mahesh Aher, has also filed a case at the Naupada Police Station against unknown individuals.

According to Mahesh Aher, "illegal hoardings measuring 6x8 feet and 8x8 feet were placed at the entrance of the Siddhivinayak temple at the circle near the TMC headquarters at General Arunkumar Vaidya Marg, Kachrali Lake in Thane with the objectionable text "Khaun Khaun 50 Khoke, Majlet Boke, Majlet Boke" written on it, and next to it on another hoardingIt was pointed out that by writing such a text, unknown individuals purposefully attempted to generate friction in society. hoardings have been taken into custody, and a case has been lodged at Naupada Police Station against the unknown individuals."

TMC deputy commissioners of the encroachment control and eviction department, Gajanan Godepure and Mahesh Aher, along with Encroachment Department officials, supervised the operation.