Thane Traffic Police Department Launches Road Safety Campaign

The Thane Traffic Police Department is launching a road safety campaign from January 15 to February 14, 2024 to raise awareness of traffic laws and encourage people to follow them. The campaign will include a variety of events, including mobile reels making, photography, and poster making competitions. It will run for one month and will include awareness programs at schools and colleges, as well as enforcement measures to crack down on traffic violations.

"We want to make people aware of the importance of traffic laws and how they can help to keep everyone safe on the road," said Dr. Vinayak Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Thane. "We encourage everyone to participate in these competitions."

Rules and Guidelines:

• This competition is open to all age groups. Languages: Marathi, Hindi, or English are acceptable.

• The created reels should be sent in MP4 format to the provided email ID and WhatsApp number.

• After the completion of the competition, the reels will be posted on the official Instagram ID of Thane Traffic Department, and participants need to be tagged or mentioned in the collaboration.

• The deadline for submitting reels is February 7th. The first three reels will be showcased during the concluding ceremony and winners will be awarded with prizes and certificates.

Competition Theme:

• Increasing awareness about traffic rules.

• Serious consequences of not following traffic rules.

• Citizen participation in promoting adherence to traffic rules.

• Invaluable contribution of traffic police in enforcing traffic rules.