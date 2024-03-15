Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Check Timings, Diversions and Alternate Routes

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to arrive in Thane city on March 16. As part of this journey, modifications to the traffic flow, including changes to main roads, have been implemented in the city. The traffic regulations will be enforced from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on March 16, 2024. Additionally, the Thane district administration has issued a prohibition order on paragliding and drone flying in anticipation of the yatra. Today, the yatra will pause at Sonale, Bhiwandi, before continuing towards Thane city tomorrow.

Following is the traffic control notification:

Kopri Traffic Division:

Closure: All light vehicles heading from Samarth Bhandar to Teen Haat Naka are prohibited from entry.

Alternative Route: Affected vehicles are advised to take the route via B Cabin Road, Jadugar Chowk, Santoshi Mata Mandir, and Brahmin Society to reach their destination.

Closure: Heavy vehicles and all vehicle types traveling from Teen Haat Naka to Samarth Bhandar are barred from entering at Raghuvell Bar.

Alternative Route: Drivers are instructed to use LBS Marg, Hariniwas Circle, and Teen Petrol Pump as an alternative route.

Closure: Vehicles bound from Hariniwas Circle to Telephone Naka, Gokhale Road are restricted from entering at the bridge slope in front of Naupada Police Station.

Alternative Route: Commuters are advised to take Sant Tukaram Bridge, Bhaskar Colony Cut/B Cabin, and Brahmin Society to reach their destination.

No Parking Zones:Parking is strictly prohibited on both sides of several locations including Samarth Bhandar, Mango Showroom, Woodland Showroom, Durga Snacks, KalaNidhi, Telephone Naka, Malhar Cinema, VIP Gallery, JK Bakery, and Raghuvel Bar road.

Thane City Traffic Division:

Closure: All vehicles traveling from GPO to Thane Railway Station via Court Naka are barred from entry.

Alternative Route: Commuters are advised to take the route passing through Thane Central Jail, Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, and Creeck Naka.

Closure: Buses, ST buses, rickshaws, and four-wheelers heading from Thane Railway Station towards Tembhi Naka are restricted from entering at Moose Chowk.

Alternative Route: ST/TMT buses should utilize the route via Satis Bridge to B Cabin and Gokhale Road. Rickshaws and four-wheelers will need to pass under Satis Bridge, turn left at Moose Chowk via Station Road, and proceed to their destination.

Closure: Vehicles intending to travel from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Minatai Thackeray Chowk towards Tembhi Naka via Civil Hospital Corner are prohibited.

Alternative Route: Affected vehicles should proceed from Civil Hospital Corner through GPO, Court Naka Circle, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, and then take a left turn to reach their destination via Jambhli Naka.

No Parking Zones: Parking of vehicles is strictly prohibited on both sides of the road spanning from Court Naka to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, Shivaji Path, Agyari Lane, and Masunda Lake.



Kalwa Traffic Division:

Closure: Heavy vehicles, goods transport vehicles, Navi Mumbai Transport Service, and private buses traveling from Navi Mumbai to Kalwa via Vitava are not allowed to enter at Green World Patni.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should proceed from Green World Patni, turn left, and follow the route via Airoli Creek Bridge to reach their destination.

Closure: Heavy vehicles, TMT buses, and goods transport vehicles from Mumbra to Kalwa Creek Bridge via Parsiknagar cannot enter at Parsik Circle.

Alternative Route: Affected vehicles are advised to take the route via Parsik Circle, Gammon Junction, and Kharegaon Toll Naka to reach their intended destination.

No Parking Zones:Parking of vehicles is strictly prohibited on both sides of the road from Parsik Circle to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Kalwa Naka.



Rabodi Traffic Division:

Closure: Vehicles heading from Creek Naka to Court Naka via the road in front of Police Parade Ground through Urejita Hotel cannot enter at Urejita Hotel.

Alternative Route: Affected vehicles should follow the route from Creek Naka, Urejita Hotel, RTO Office, and GPO to reach their destination.

Closure: Luxury and private buses, as well as goods transport vehicles, traveling from Cadbury to Navi Mumbai via Thane city through Kalwa Bridge, are restricted.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles are directed to take Highway Road, Cadbury Signal, Kopri Bridge, Mulund Toll Naka, and Airoli Bridge.

Alternatively, they can opt for Highway Road, Golden Dyes Naka, Toll Naka, and Parsik Naka to reach their intended destination.

Naupada Traffic Division:

Closure: Vehicles traveling from Dr. Moose Chowk to Hotel Sai Krupa are not allowed.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should take the route via Jambhli Naka and Chintamani Chowk to reach their destination.

Closure: Vehicles heading from Pu. Na. Gadgil Chowk to Ram Maruti Road and Gokhale Road are restricted.

Alternative Route: Affected vehicles are advised to use Pu. Na. Gadgil Chowk, Shraddha Vadapav, and Teen Petrol Pump to reach their destination. Another route includes Pu. Na. Gadgil Chowk, Hotel Green Lauf, Gadkari Circle, and Chintamani Chowk.

Closure: Vehicles traveling from Gokhale Road to Pu. Na. Gadgil Chowk via Ram Maruti Road are prohibited.

Alternative Route: Commuters should pass through Cambridge Satyam Collection, Ghantaali Devi Mandir, and Shraddha Vadapav, then turn left from Pu. Na. Gadgil Chowk to reach their destination via Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.

Closure: Vehicles going from Talavpali, Gadkari Natyagruh to Dr. Moose Chowk are not permitted.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should utilize Gadkari Circle, Dagdi School, and Gajanan Maharaj Chowk to reach their destination. Alternatively, they can use Gadkari Circle, Dagdi School, and Almeda Chowk.

No Parking Zones: Parking is strictly prohibited on both sides of the road from Chintamani Chowk to Gadkari Circle, Talao side, and behind St. John's School.



Wagle Traffic Division