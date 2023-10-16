Thane: Two children drown in pond in Bhiwandi

In a heart-wrenching incident in Thane district's Bhiwandi town, two young children lost their lives after going for a swim in a local pond. The incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon, and it has left the community in shock.

The victims, a 12-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, both residents of Bhiwandi, ventured into the pond at Damangaon after their lunch, accompanied by other children. A civic official revealed that as the two children found themselves in trouble and started to drown, the other children nearby raised an alarm.

Quick-thinking passers-by rushed to the scene and managed to pull the two children out of the water. They were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, but tragically, doctors declared them brought dead.

The bodies of the young victims have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination. The police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with this unfortunate incident.