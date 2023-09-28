Thane: Two persons rescued after car gets stuck in swollen drain

In Maharashtra's Thane city, heavy rains caused a car to become trapped in a swollen drain, leaving it hanging precariously on the drain's edge. Two individuals were subsequently rescued from the vehicle, according to a municipal official on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, he said. The city witnessed heavy downpour between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Many areas in the city and drains got flooded.

A car traveling behind the Balkum fire station encountered a precarious situation when it became lodged in a swollen drain, teetering on the edge. It appears that the driver of the vehicle mistook the water body for a road and inadvertently drove into it, as per the official's account.

Upon receiving an alert, the local fire station immediately dispatched fire personnel and members of the disaster management cell to the scene. They successfully rescued both the car's driver and another occupant, according to the official's statement. The two persons did not receive any injury, he said. The car was pulled out of the drain after nearly two hours when the flood waters receded, he said.