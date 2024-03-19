Thane Water Cut: 30% Reduction in Water Supply Deepens Woes for Residents Already Facing Shortages

As the water supply to Thane city will be reduced by 30% on Wednesday, Thanekars have expressed concerns over water supply disruption in the city. Some citizens from Thane east and Wagle Estate state that they already face water shortage regularly and this additional water cut will hamper their daily activities.

Two main water pipelines of the TMC under its own water supply scheme are being affected by the widening of National Highway No. NH-3 from Sonale Junction to Kalyan Junction. Due to this, the work is being obstructed and it is very necessary to carry out the work. Accordingly, one of the pipelines will be shut down for 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm on Wednesday. Accordingly, it is planned to continue the water supply by zoning at various places in Thane city.

Rahul, a resident of Thane East told, “Vijay Nagar area, Thane East, is already getting 50% less supply than usual. Drinking water comes only for half hour. When will this get rectified?” Another resident told, “Don't let Thane and Mumbai become like Bengaluru in terms of water crises.” Due to the above shutdown, there is a possibility of water supply at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until the water supply comes back to normal. Some residents asked the water department to find a permanent solution of water shortage because in the last month only, TMC announced 50% water cut as a transformer at Pise water pumping station caught fire. This has led to only 15 of the 20 pumps being functional, causing water cuts.

TMC officials on the other hand told that there wont be much impact of the water disruption and there is much to be worried. They appealed citizens to adequately store the water and use it accordingly. Kalwa, Mumbra Diva wont be affected by the water cut as MIDC water supply will continue.