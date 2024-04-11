Thane Weather Update: City Braces for Summer Heat As Maximum Temperature Set To Reach 37 Degrees Celsius

Thane, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), witnessed an exceptional rise in temperatures yesterday, April 10th, reaching a peak of 39.2 degrees Celsius, surpassing the usual levels. This surge in maximum temperatures marks the onset of summer in the area. Today, the minimum temperature is forecasted to be 24 degrees Celsius, with the mercury expected to soar to 37 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The city has experienced a consistent upward trend in maximum temperatures from April 5th to April 11th, 2024. Starting at approximately 38 degrees Celsius on April 5th, the maximum temperature steadily climbed to around 39.2 degrees Celsius by April 11th. This notable increase of over degrees Celsius within this short timeframe highlights a significant escalation in the city's heat levels.

Looking ahead, the 7-day forecast indicates that warm conditions will persist, with high temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius through next Tuesday, April 16th. However, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected during this stretch, providing some relief from the sun's intensity.