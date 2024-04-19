Thane Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set to Hit 37°C, IMD Forecasts Possible Evening Showers on April 21

Thane residents are advised to prepare for a scorching day ahead as the city basks under clear blue skies. With the mercury set to hit a high of 39°C, it's crucial for locals to stay hydrated and seek shade during peak heat hours.

Additionally, recent trends indicate a noticeable uptick in minimum temperatures, with a significant rise from 25°C on the 13th to 30°C by the 17th of April, signaling a rapid increase of 5 degrees Celsius in just four days.

Also Read| Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set to Hit 37°C, Rain Expected on April 21

According to IMD, Saturday will see a maximum of 37°C, with a slight dip in temperatures on Sunday to 36°C. However, there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers towards the late afternoon or evening hours on Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday will remain mostly clear, with maximum temperatures hovering around 36°C and 35°C. The minimum temperatures during this period will range from 24°C to 26°C, providing comfortable nights for the city.