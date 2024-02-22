Thane: Woman Assaulted by Family Amid Dispute Over TMC Job

Geeta Dilip Kadam, a resident of Thane, continues to seek justice as her rightful position in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was unjustly taken by her brother. The situation escalated into physical harm, torture, and mental stress inflicted by her relatives. After the demise of Kadam's father, who was employed at the TMC, she was legally entitled to inherit his job. However, her elder brother, Nayan Dilip Kadam, along with her sisters, Kavita Gayakwad and Vidya, allegedly resorted to force and assault to coerce Geeta into relinquishing her claim to the position. Reports also suggest that they compelled her to sign a document renouncing her entitlement.

City social activists are expressing concern and have issued a warning: if Geeta does not regain her rightful job, they plan to stage a protest outside the TMC office. Additionally, there are accusations against Geeta's brother of involvement in theft and criminal activities, prompting questions about why the TMC would retain such an individual in its municipal ranks. The situation raises broader issues about justice, employment rights, and the responsibility of the TMC in addressing alleged criminal behavior within its workforce.

Kadam’s brother presently works at the TMC medical department. Four years ago, Kadam was brutally assaulted by her family members in Thane's Manohar Pada, Uthalsar area. When she was pregnant, they physically harmed her to give the job to her brother. While narrating her ordeal, Kadam said, “It was a tough time. My brother and sisters treated me so badly and abused me to not take up the TMC job. They tied me up. I was not able to move, walk, or wear my clothes properly. Even now, they spread false information and rumors related to me.” She informed me that according to the law, it was her right to get her father’s municipal job and she deserved it. “My brother didn’t have any educational qualifications for the TMC job. Despite criminal records, how can TMC appoint this person?” asks Kadam.

Despite Kadam filing repeated cases against her brother at the Rabodi police station, no concrete action was taken. Instead, her brother is threatening her to file harassment charges against her. Later, Kadam was pressured by her brother to take back the complaint. “For 4 years, I have gone through the trauma. I lost my father as well as my mother consequently. They also snatched my father’s house and his TMC job.”

Social activist Raj Patil had written letters to the TMC Commissioner in 2023 complaining about the same. Patil told LokmatTimes.com, “My request to the Commissioner of TMC is to give justice to Geeta Dilip Kadam and to give her father's job. Conduct a legal investigation and justice under the relevant sections of the IPC against her criminal brother.” If no action is taken, Patil and his associates will stage a protest outside the TMC office.

At present, Kadam is living in Bhiwandi with her two kids and her husband. She has started her own coldrink business but faces obstacles due to her brother’s intervention in spreading false reviews against her. “My brother cannot see that I am progressing in my life. She was involved in the theft of a car logo and has a serious criminal record. How can TMC employ such a person in this job without any interrogation?” asks Kadam.