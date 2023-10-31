Thane: Woman stabbed to death by nephew in housing society

On Tuesday, a tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane district where a 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her nephew. Fortunately, her 11-year-old son escaped the attack by concealing himself in the bathroom of their apartment. The incident unfolded in the afternoon within a housing society located in the Mira Road area, as reported by Jayant Bajbale, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone I.

The 22-year-old accused allegedly stabbed his aunt to death with a knife and was nabbed by the residents while attempting to flee the scene, the official said. The victim’s neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was sent to the government hospital at Bhayander for post-mortem, he said.

The police have taken the accused into custody and are currently in the process of filing charges at the Navghar police station, as stated by the official. At this point, the motive behind this gruesome killing remains unknown, as confirmed by the same official. Neighbours have reported that the deceased woman's 11-year-old son managed to evade the attack by seeking refuge in the apartment's bathroom.