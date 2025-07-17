“The Incident Is Unacceptable”: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Padalkar–Awhad Supporters’ Clash in Maharashtra Assembly (VIDEO)

Vidhan Bhavan Clash: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned the clash that broke out between BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and supporters of NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad inside the state legislature premises on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said the incident was unacceptable and stressed that such behaviour has no place inside the state legislature.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The incident that occurred is unacceptable. This matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Speaker. Such incidents should not take place in the Vidhan Bhavan,… pic.twitter.com/q2TedzBKSf — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2025

"The incident that occurred is unacceptable. This matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Speaker. Such incidents should not take place in the Vidhan Bhavan, where many people come. A proper investigation should be conducted, and serious attention must be given to this issue," CM said as quoted by IANS.

Read Also | Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Inside Vidhan Bhavan Premises (VIDEO)

The comments came after chaos erupted in the Vidhan Bhavan when supporters of the two leaders clashed. The confrontation followed a verbal altercation between the MLAs a day earlier. Several political leaders, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have condemned the incident and called for action.