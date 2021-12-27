'The Kashmir Files' makers give glimpse of a new character from film

After launching motion posters of pivotal characters portrayed by Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar in the upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files', makers, on Monday, unveiled a few details of character Sharda Pandit played by Bhasha Sumbli.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the "genocide" of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. In the film, Bhasha Sumbli plays the role of a wife who has lost her husband in the Kashmir violence.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled for release in theatres on January 26, 2022.

Chinmay Mandlekar is also a part of the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor