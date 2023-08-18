Third meeting of I.N.D.I.A aims to oust PM Modi govt: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that the upcoming meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, aims to oust the Narendra Modi government from the Centre. While speaking to the media persons, the Congress leader said that the meeting would give a new direction to the country.

INDIA alliance meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. We held a meeting today at Matoshree to organise it successfully and decided on the agenda for it. It would give a new direction to the country. The aim of the (INDIA) meeting is to oust the Modi government from the centre, Patole said.

The party held the Wednesday meeting to review preparations the third in the series after the earlier ones in Patna and Bengaluru ahead of the crucial INDIA bloc meeting.