“This Apology is Political...”: Sanjay Raut on PM Modi's Apology Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for his apology concerning the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Raut dismissed the apology as politically motivated and insufficient to address what he termed as an insult to the revered Maratha king.

This apology is political... This apology will not make up for the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever. He (PM Modi) should have apologised to the nation after Pulwama attack. 40 jawans were martyred because of his failure," says Shiv Sena (UBT faction) MP Sanjay Raut.

He stressed that Maharashtra does not easily forgive such matters, particularly those involving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

PM Modi had expressed his regret for the statue collapse while addressing a rally in Palghar, he said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name for me, for us Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our idol. Whatever happened in Sindhudurg a few days ago...today I bow and place my head at the feet of my beloved god Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and apologise," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Maharasthra's Palghar.

The statue, unveiled by Modi on December 4, 2023, at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, collapsed on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde labelled the incident as "unfortunate" and vowed to reinstall the statue. He attributed the collapse to "strong winds of around 45 kmph" and promised that it would be repaired.

The incident sparked significant backlash, with opposition leaders accusing the state government of negligence and corruption. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the BJP for alleged corruption affecting even revered monuments and criticised the timing of inaugurations around elections.

Sindhudurg guardian minister Ravindra Chavan stated that a case has been filed against Jaydeep Apte, the proprietor of M/s Artistry, and structural consultant Chetan Patil. Chavan also mentioned that the Public Works Department had previously warned the Navy about rust issues with the statue.

The Navy has pledged to deploy a team to repair and restore the statue as soon as possible.

