"This is not Hyderabad": Devendra Fadnavis Responds to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenge

Election campaign for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is intensifying as leaders from the Mahayuti (BJP-led alliance) and Mahavikas Aghadi (Opposition alliance) make bold claims about forming the next government. With the elections scheduled for November 20 and results set to be declared on November 23, the political climate is charged with accusations and counter accusations.

In this heated atmosphere, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has issued a challenge to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis, not backing down, strongly responded to Owaisi’s remarks, warning him against attempting to bring a "Razakars government" back to Maharashtra. Fadnavis invoked the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing Maharashtra’s pride and resistance to the Mughals. He firmly stated, "This is not Hyderabad, this is Mumbai and Maharashtra," adding, "Do not dream of bringing back those whom we drove out of Maharashtra."

Owaisi, however, hit back at Fadnavis, accusing him of using his name to deflect attention from real issues. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting division in the country while claiming to unite it. Owaisi questioned Fadnavis on why he didn’t address the Maratha reservation issue, challenging the BJP on whether they would grant the Marathas their demand. He also took aim at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, condemning his controversial statements and the UP-government’s use of bulldozers to demolish homes, claiming it incites further division.

The political exchange between Fadnavis and Owaisi highlights the growing tension in Maharashtra as the state braces for elections. Both sides are leveraging fiery rhetoric and invoking regional sentiments to garner support.

Earlier Owaisi’s earlier attack on Fadnavis, where he criticized the Deputy CM’s comments about "vote jihad," claiming that his ancestors were involved in the struggle against British colonialism while Fadnavis’s were allegedly writing “love letters” to the British. This verbal clash has further intensified the political discourse, with both sides invoking historical legacies to solidify their respective positions.