“This Is the Victory of People’s Faith in PM Modi,” Says Devendra Fadnavis on Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Results (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Haryana assembly election results, calling it a victory for the people’s faith in Modi's leadership. "This is the victory of people's faith in PM Modi. It shows that the people of Haryana have rejected everything and accepted the politics of development," Fadnavis said.

He also commented on the Jammu and Kashmir elections, stating, "Democracy has won in J&K. It was said that rivers of blood would flow after the abrogation of Article 370, but elections have been organised democratically. This is a tight slap to Pakistan, which thought that only the army can control J&K."

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website at 6.47 PM, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got 47 seats and is leading on 1 seat, while the Congress party has won 36 seats and is leading on 1 seat.

BJP wins Haryana Assembly elections as it crosses the majority mark of 46 seats.



The 90 seats in Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5, with a recorded turnout of approximately 68 percent.