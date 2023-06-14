Three incorrect injections result in young girl's demise in Bhiwandi

In a tragic incident at Sunlight Hospital in the city, a four-year-old girl named Shraddha Kamble lost her life after receiving three incorrect injections. The heart-wrenching incident sparked outrage among the grieving relatives, who vented their anger by vandalizing the hospital premises and demanding justice for the deceased. The accused doctor and nurse were allegedly assaulted by the distraught family members. The incident sent shockwaves through the community, prompting local police to swiftly respond to the scene in Bhiwandi.

According to reports, the girl was admitted to Sunlight Hospital in Bhiwandi by her father, Nitin Kamble, after she complained of vomiting. At around 8 pm, doctors administered three consecutive injections to the child. However, following the injections, the child's condition suddenly deteriorated. Sadly, Shraddha was pronounced dead by the doctors shortly after she lost consciousness. Upon learning about Shraddha's tragic demise, her relatives expressed their anger by vandalizing the hospital. It was reported that the father of the deceased child also assaulted a doctor and a nurse. Local police swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control.

After the intervention of the police, Shraddha's family was pacified, and her body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. It is worth noting that Shraddha did not suffer from any underlying illness apart from vomiting, which prompted the doctors to administer three consecutive injections. Allegations have been made by Shraddha's family, claiming that her death was a result of medical negligence on the part of the doctors. In response to the incident, the administration of Sunlight Hospital has filed a case against the Kamble family. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and will disclose the findings only after the post-mortem report of the child becomes available.