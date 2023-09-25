Three killed, two injured in car accident on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Highway

In a tragic incident near Dingore village on the Kalyan-Ahmednagar Highway this Sunday, three labourers lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred at around 8 p.m. when a speeding car collided with the workers, who were returning home after completing their work. The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the collision.

The victims have been identified as Jagdish Mahendrasingh Davar, Surmal Manjare, and Dinesh Tarole, who lost their lives in the accident. Dinesh Jadhav and Vikram Tarole were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at the Alephata hospital. The deceased and injured individuals were residents of Madhya Pradesh, working in Pune.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The deceased were employed as farm workers in the area and were returning after completing their duties when the tragedy occurred.