Three people die in train accident in Pandharpur

Three people died in train accident in Pandharpur. Two of them died on the spot and one died during treatment. One seriously injured person is undergoing treatment in the hospital. It is known that all these four people are laborers and they are originally from Bihar. The accident happened early today (August 3).

The railway police suspect that the four laborers were hit by a speeding train while they were crossing the railway tracks. As soon as the information about the incident came to light, the railway police reached the spot and immediately shifted the two injured persons for treatment. The post-mortem of the dead has been done and the identity of the dead or the injured is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, liquor bottles have also been found near the track. Therefore, it is also being speculated that these laborers may have drunk alcohol. However, due to this incident, there has been a stir in the entire area and it is said that the police investigation is on.