Three students drown while trying to rescue others at Kelve beach

Two of the five children who went for a swim in the sea on Kelve Beach in Palghar were drowning in the tide when four students from Nashik drowned in an attempt to save them. The bodies of the two have been recovered and other students are being searched. 4-5 local minors from Devicha Pada near Kelve Beach had gone for a swim in the sea.

The children started drowning in the high tide. Meanwhile, some students of a private college called Brahmaveli in Nashik were swimming. Four students, Krishna Shelar, Deepak Vadakate, Om Deepak Vispute and Akhilesh Deore, jumped in the direction of the drowning boy after it was noticed that some minors were drowning in the sea. At that moment, all four student who went to rescue were swept away by the sea waters.

The bodies of Akhilesh Deore, a local boy, Atharva Nakare (age 13), resident of Devi Pada, Kelve and a student of Nashik have been found. The bodies of the two drowned children were taken to Mahim Primary Health Center for autopsy, Kelve police said. 39 students and six teachers had come from Brahma Veli Nashik to visit Kelve.