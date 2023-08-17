Tiger found dead in Tumsar forest range, electrocution suspected

A lifeless tiger was discovered in Khandal village, near the Bhandara forest division in the Tumsar forest range. The tiger's demise is believed to be due to electrocution. The tiger's decomposed body was concealed in a paddy field. Authorities have apprehended a farmer in connection with the incident, suspecting foul play.

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the decomposed carcass of a tiger was discovered in Khandal village, adjoining the Bhandara forest division within the Tumsar forest range. The tiger's demise is attributed to electrocution. Veterinary experts estimate that the tiger passed away around eight days prior. Concerns have been raised about the presence of an organized hunting group operating in the vicinity. While some recent tiger fatalities have been linked to poaching, the recent incident near Tumsar does not fall under this category. However, there have been instances where villagers collaborate with poachers to harm tigers.