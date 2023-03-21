TMC Abhijit Bhangar presents Rs 4,370 crore budget for 2023-24

Thane Municipal Commissioner (TMC) Abhijit Bhangar presented a Rs 4,370 crore budget for the period 2023-24, with no proposed hike in taxes for citizens.

After presenting the budget, the civic chief of Maharashtra's Thane city said cleanliness, healthcare, education and pothole-free roads are some of the key points that have been taken care of in the budget.

TMC has decided to float bonds worth Rs 50 crore in the open market for funds. The purpose of going in for municipal bonds is that the government gives 13 per cent subsidy on them, he said.

The civic body is expected to get Rs 761.72 crore by way of property tax, Rs 565 crore from development funds and Rs 1,267.79 crore in local bodies tax, Rs 225 crore in water taxes, Rs 132 crore in fire taxes and Rs 19.65 crore in estate income, Bhangar said.

The revenue expenditure proposed in the budget is Rs 2,708.83 crore, while the capital expenses were Rs 1,660.00 crore, Bhangar said.

The corporation has earmarked Rs 80 crore under the zero garbage programme, while Rs 23 crore was for a transfer station and Rs 45 crore for a materials recovery centre, he said, adding that Rs 10 crore has been allocated for a processing plant in Diva.

A sum of Rs 85 crore has been allocated for road cleaning, while Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for road repairs, the civic chief said.

The TMC will undertake a mega programme to revamp toilets, which will cover more than 900 toilets in the city, he said, adding that Rs 10 crore has been set aside for maintenance of public toilets.

For the integrated city beautification work, Rs 30 crore has been allotted, while Rs 10 crore is for beautification of lakes, and some of the water bodies will be maintained with the CSR funds, the official said.

Under the Chief Minister Matrutva Surakasha Yojana, Rs 12 crore has been allotted for strengthening of maternity homes, he said. The parking plaza hospital, which was used for treating COVID-19 patients will be converted into a multi-specialty hospital as per the chief minister's suggestion, the official said.

The capacity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa will be increased from 500 beds to 1,000, he said, adding that Rs 10 crore will be provided for the expansion of Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital.

In order to boost the educational infrastructure, the civic body plans to start CBSC schools in its limits, while Rs 32 crore has been earmarked for facilities in primary education, he said.

Under the (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Amrut II scheme, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to improve water supply and Rs 50 crore has been set aside for supply in Diva-Mumbra region, Bhangar said.

The civic body has allocated Rs 77 crore for cluster development works and there are plans to build tenements on government land to accommodate people whose houses will go under redevelopment, he said.

On the social welfare front, the TMC has set aside Rs 18 crore to provide help to destitute women under the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Swayamrojghar Yojana, he said, adding that Rs 33 crore is provided under the woman and child welfare programmes and Rs 14 crore for handicapped welfare programmes.

The transport budget of Rs 230 crore will include introduction of double-decker buses and additional electric air-conditioned buses, the civic chief said.