TMC's CBSE School Initiative in Thane Garners Support and Skepticism

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is planning to establish CBSE schools in the city this year, aiming to provide students in municipality schools with enhanced exposure and quality education. While viewed as a positive step, concerns have been raised by some parents and teachers regarding staff training, syllabus management, and educational infrastructure. On the flip side, some parents welcome the initiative, emphasizing that economically disadvantaged students will have the opportunity to learn in these schools. Deputy

Commissioner (Education) Umakant Gaikwad of TMC stated to LokmatTimes.com, "TMC has a proposal to build CBSE schools. We are exploring the availability of land for such projects. They will undoubtedly receive a positive response. Currently, TMC has seven English schools, and we will strengthen those schools as well." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) adopted the CBSE and ICSE civic school pattern last year and has received a tremendous response. Interestingly, people from common and lower-middle-class backgrounds are choosing these schools over private SSC schools. BMC has increased the number of chota shishu and kindergarten classes in CBSE schools.

Karan Manwatkar, whose son is in the 1st standard at Manpada TMC school, told LokmatTimes.com, "If TMC is planning to open CBSE schools, it is a good initiative. I, as a parent, will make all arrangements for my child to adopt the CBSE pattern. However, I am not highly educated. I personally cannot teach my child but will send him to tuition so that he can become well-versed with the CBSE syllabus."

Sunanda Ghode, a parent of Ayush Ghode studying in the 6th standard at Manpada TMC school, stated to LokmatTimes.com, "CBSE education will benefit our students a lot. I am the head of the Parents-Teachers Association. Very few parents attend the meetings due to a lack of time and other issues. If we are considering a shift from SSC to CBSE, then we should be more responsible. I understand many underprivileged children come here to grasp knowledge, but parents need to take some time out and look after their students." Ghode emphasized that adopting the CBSE pattern could make it easier for students to crack competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

Rasika Gaikwad, Principal (Incharge) of Manpada TMC school no. 64, informed LokmatTimes.com, "There are numerous assignments and projects in CBSE schools. Parents need to pay more attention to educational growth and stop taking teachers for granted. I am confident the students will adopt the new CBSE model and put in efforts. However, TMC lacks adequate teaching staff, and more vacancies need to be filled." Gaikwad highlighted the shortage of ground, clerks, and staff in TMC schools. Although equipped with smart TVs, the same teachers handle all subjects. "Specialization of subjects is a necessity in CBSE schools. We should work on it," Gaikwad added. "State board schools need to be strengthened first, and then we should consider the CBSE board. Places like Kopri need more municipal schools. If we are thinking of CBSE schools, we should have all the facilities needed for top-notch education, including provisions for books, libraries, and playgrounds," said Rajendra Pardeshi, Principal of Naupada school no. 18.

TMC currently operates 134 schools, including 111 primary and 23 secondary schools, with 35,412 students. Concerns have also been raised about teacher vacancies in the education department, where many teachers are appointed on a contract basis. Parents complain that TMC keeps teachers busy with surveys, election duties, and other administrative activities, affecting students' academics. "Teachers shouldn't be pressured for administrative work. Work allocation should be equally divided. TMC and D-Mart have started some English medium schools in Thane. CBSE municipal schools are a necessity in Thane. There are queues for admissions in BMC CBSE schools. The same model can be implemented here in Thane," said Raju Vasave, former Principal of Balkum TMC school no. 4.



