Tobacco-Free Schools in Bhiwandi

Despite being tobacco-free, many school buildings have shown signs of neglect, with visible stains on the walls and no repainting for several years.

Considering the rural parts of the taluka, out of the 308 schools under the district council in Bhiwandi, a significant number of schools have successfully become tobacco-free, according to Sanjay Asavle, the Group Education Officer of the Bhiwandi Panchayat Samiti.