Tobacco-Free Schools in Bhiwandi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 22, 2024 09:23 AM2024-01-22T09:23:39+5:302024-01-22T09:25:15+5:30
Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has introduced schools with diverse languages, including Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Telugu, among others. In the city, there are approximately 100 schools, including 12 secondary schools and other linguistic schools. All municipal schools in the city are tobacco-free.
Building Maintenance Neglected
Despite being tobacco-free, many school buildings have shown signs of neglect, with visible stains on the walls and no repainting for several years.
Considering the rural parts of the taluka, out of the 308 schools under the district council in Bhiwandi, a significant number of schools have successfully become tobacco-free, according to Sanjay Asavle, the Group Education Officer of the Bhiwandi Panchayat Samiti.