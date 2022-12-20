Toddler falls to death during FIFA World Cup finals screening in Mumbai

A three-year-old boy died after falling from the sixth floor of Garware Club House, at Wankhede Stadium, where his parents were watching the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Police said the toddler, Hrudyansh Rathod, had gone to the fifth floor with a ten-year-old relative to use the washroom at 10.46 pm when the incident happened.

While making his way back to the terrace, he lost his footing as the glass railing of the staircase was broken, according to the 10-year-old. Hrudyansh was immediately rushed to Bombay Hospital by the staff of the club, but around 2 am on Monday he was declared dead. The child*s family has demanded that the police register a case of negligence against the club, but the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). The event was organised by BJP leader and club vice-president Raj Purohit.