Total Cost of Versova-Dahisar Project Now Stands at Rs 35,955 Crore: BMC Commissioner

The BMC commissioner announced during the budget speech that the Versova-Dahisar Project's total cost has reached Rs 35,955 crore. It was initially estimated at Rs 16,621 crore when tenders were floated in August last year. Officials clarified that there is no actual increase in the cost, according to the TOI reports. The initial estimate did not include GST and various ancillary expenses, which are now included in the updated budget presentation.

According to reports, the project spans from Versova Interchange to Dahisar Interchange as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. Additionally, there is a proposed elevated GMLR connector from Mindspace Malad Junction on Coastal Road to the starting point of GMLR in Goregaon East. This connector aims to link the southern tip and western suburbs of Mumbai with Mulund and Thane. The development follows a design and build approach due to the project's extensive length, diverse terrains like mangroves and creek areas, and the necessity for specialized expertise. Divided into six packages, the project is expected to contribute to alleviating traffic congestion in Mumbai and offer pollution-free travel for commuters, as highlighted by the BMC chief.