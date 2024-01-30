Tourists Get Lost on Chanderi Hill Trek in Panvel, Rescused by Local Residents and Officials

New Panvel: Four tourists from Pune had gone for trekking on Chanderi Hill at Maldunge Gram Panchayat in the Panvel area on Sunday. However, they got stuck as they did not know the road there. The tourists were rescued from the hill with the help of local residents, social workers, and police.

The stranded tourists have been identified as Rishabh Bhagwan Vairat (27), Prasad Maruti Dagde (25), Navnath Babasaheb Khude (27), and Prashant Mahadu Vide (35), hailing from Pune's Bavdhan area, On January 28, some youths had come here for trekking between 8.30 am and 9 am. Panvel Tahsildar Vijay Patil thanked the social workers who played an important role in bringing down all those trapped on the asphalt safely.

The tourists started moving towards Chanderi Hills. However, they got stuck on the hill around noon as they could not see the road. Around 1.30 pm, TalathiShrinivas Mistry Kotwal Padmakar Chaudhary, and Gaurav Darwada of Gadeshwar got in touch with MNS Panvel taluka vice-president and group gram panchayat Dundre member Vishwas Patil and Ritghar village police Patil Deepak Patil, Adesh Padekar, Gaurav Darwada and Damodar Chaudhary. Earlier, some villagers, including Sarpanch Sitaram Chaudhary and Deputy Sarpanch Janardan Nirguda of Maldunge gram panchayat, reached the tourist spot stranded on the hill. Police also arrived shortly there. Police constables Rajkumar Sonkamble, Manohar Ingle, and Talathi Srinivas Mistry also reached the spot. Tourists were contacted and consoled. Parshuram Ghote, Ashok Hindola, and Budhaji Wagh also made efforts to rescue the tourists.