Traffic chaos in Pune as roads closed ahead of PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to arrive in Pune tomorrow to receive the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award conferred by the Tilak Smarak Samiti. Consequently, the local administration, state government, and BJP are meticulously preparing to welcome him.

As part of the security measures, main roads, including the city centre, have been closed since this morning, leading to significant traffic congestion. Pune residents are expressing frustration and questioning the need to halt traffic for Modi's event. Many roads in the city have already been blocked, and a substantial police presence can be seen in the city centre.

The Pune Police conducted a dry run session on the route where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy would pass through the city. Consequently, major roads like Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, and Fergusson Road were temporarily closed to traffic, leading to disruptions in the city's traffic flow. Barricades were set up at intersections, resulting in long queues of vehicles. Many people, particularly students and parents on their way to school, expressed frustration over the sudden inconvenience caused by the traffic restrictions. Moreover, there were questions raised about the reason for holding the dry run during the day.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune. Upon his arrival, PM Modi will first visit the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple on Shivaji Road to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. After that, he will attend the Lokmanya Tilak Award ceremony, which is organized by the Tilak Smarak Samiti at the Sir Parashurambhau College. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate various development projects at the Shivajinagar police headquarters. Due to these arrangements, significant police presence has been deployed on key roads in Pune's city centre and nearby areas.