Traffic in Mumbai causes 3% divorce, claims Amruta Fadnavis

After the controversial statement made by Kirtankar Bandatatya Karadkar about women, its severe repercussions are being felt in the state. When Amruta Fadnavis, wife of state opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, was asked about this, she also expressed her displeasure. Women have already suffered a lot in our country. This makes it wrong to comment on women's private lives. We should stay away from it, said Amruta Fadnavis. Amruta Fadnavis also strongly attacked the Mahavikas Aghadi government. The government of Maharashtra is just a 'vasooli' government. The government has no idea how many problems the people are facing.

Amruta Fadnavis, while commenting on the potholes on the roads in Mumbai, indirectly targeted the Shiv Sena. "Forget that I am the wife of Devendra Fadnavis. When I say something, I speak like a normal woman. I also suffer from potholes or other things. Today, potholes in Mumbai cause traffic jams and this traffic causes 3% divorce. Because today Mumbaikars cannot give time to their families. What will you do if you don't talk about it ", said Amruta Fadnavis.