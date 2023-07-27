Traffic resumes on Pune-Mumbai expressway following landslide clearance

Between 12 noon and 2 pm, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway experienced a temporary closure today to remove dangerous landslides, resulting in a halt of traffic towards Mumbai. As an alternative route for light vehicles, traffic was diverted to the old highway. The work was halted at 2:10 p.m. After a two-hour blockage, traffic from Pune to Mumbai has been resumed.

A landslide occurred on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, fortunately resulting in no casualties. The following day, Monday, a two-hour block was scheduled to remove debris, including rocks and soil, but the work was extended to three and a half hours. Today, the block was implemented between twelve and two, and surprisingly, the work was completed after two hours and 10 minutes, allowing traffic from Pune to Mumbai to resume. However, long queues of vehicles were observed on the expressway, and drivers had to wait for two hours. They heaved a sigh of relief as the block concluded on time.