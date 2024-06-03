Traffic Update: Route Changes Announced for Vote Counting in Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha Elections

Ahead of the vote counting for the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha elections, commuters are advised to take note of significant alterations to traffic routes surrounding the Ambad Ware House. These changes, authorized by Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi, are set to be enforced from 4 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, June 4th.

Key Traffic Restrictions

Roads Leading to Ambad Ware House:

All traffic on these roads will be diverted.

The restrictions will not apply to vehicles authorized by District Election Officers and officers authorized by them. Additionally, vehicles in police service and fire brigade vehicles are exempt from these rules.

Parking Arrangements for Candidates and Activists

To facilitate parking for candidates and their supporters, designated parking areas have been arranged:

Mahayuti Supporters: Parking will be available at Chunchale Police Chowki adjacent place, accessible via Chunchale Chowki, Pathardi Fata-Garware.

Mahavikas Aghadi Supporters: Parking is designated in front of Ambad Power House, accessible via Pathardi Phata and CIDCO Hospital, Ambad Ga-Watoon Power House.

Others and Independents: Parking will be available at Finotex Company, in front of Nexa Showroom, accessible via Pathardi Fata-CIDCO Hospital-Freshup Bakery.

No Entry Zones

The following routes will be closed for vehicular access:

Gemini Instratech Limited to Ambad Ware House

Ambad Ware House to Power House

Heavy Traffic from Glaxo Company to Sanjeevani Nursery

Ambad Village to Donde Malya

Alternative Routes

Drivers are advised to use the following alternative routes:

From Gemini Instratech Limited: Divert via Garware.

From Garware: Proceed via Exlow Point.

From Ambad Village: Divert via Ajantha Hotel from Exlow Point.

The Traffic Department urges all motorists to adhere to these changes to ensure a smooth and orderly vote counting process. Compliance with the new routes and restrictions is essential to avoid congestion and ensure the safety of all road users.

