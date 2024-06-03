Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned on Western Express Highway on June 4 Amid Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Ahead of Lok Sabha election results on June 4, 2024 at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement on Western Express Highway.

There will be traffic restrictions on vote counting day to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety. According to the press released issued by the Mumbai traffic division, heavy vehicles and private buses are not allowed to entre between Shankarvadi and Dahisar Check Naka from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm on June 4.

Mumbai Traffic Police Press Release:

In view of the vote counting Centre at Nesco Exhibition Centre, to ensure smooth vehicular traffic, private buses & heavy vehicle entry are banned on 4th June 2024 from Shankarvadi to Dahisar Check Naka from 6 am to 7 pm.#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/yJzALC8UGe — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 2, 2024

Western Suburban Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police states that the counting of votes for the three constituencies at the Nesco Exhibition Centre is expected to attract a large number of candidates, supporters, media personnel, and emergency service vehicles, necessitating these stringent traffic measures.

Traffic Restrictions:

The Western Express Highway, North Bound Service Road from Jaycoach Junction to Nesco Gap Junction will be closed to all vehicles except those of the Election Commission of India officers and staff involved in the vote counting process on June 4. These restrictions will be enforced from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm on June 4, 2024.

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles heading towards Nesco Gap via Jaycoach Junction Western Expressway, North Bound Service Road, should take a left turn at Nesco Gap via Jaycoach Junction Slip Road.

Vehicles coming from Mrinaltai Gore Junction to Jaycoach Junction to take a right turn at Mrinaltai Gore Junction and a U-turn above Mrinaltai Gore Bridge to South Bound to Mahananda Junction, then proceed to the slip road to Jaycoach Junction.