Transformer Near Dahanu Fort Catches Fire, Quick Thinking Youth Prevent Disaster

Dahanu: A late-night fire Monday narrowly missed causing major damage to Dahanu's historic Portuguese-era fort and surrounding residential areas. The blaze erupted around 10:30 p.m. in a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran) transformer located within the fort's viewing area.

Alertness from local youth proved crucial. Noticing the flames, they immediately contacted former municipal councilor Kirti Mehta, who promptly alerted Mahavitaran officials and initiated emergency protocols.



The Power supply was swiftly cut, Adani Thermal Power was contacted and two fire engines from the Dahanu Municipal Council responded within minutes. By 12:30 a.m., the fire was contained. "Had this happened at midnight, the consequences would have been far worse," said Mehta, highlighting the presence of government offices, small hotels, and residential zones near the fort. She commended the "presence of mind" of the young men who raised the alarm, averting a potential catastrophe.

The blaze reportedly started with a transformer explosion, which then ignited nearby branches and roots of trees.

Fortunately, firefighters managed to control the flames before they spread further.

Former municipal councilor Raju Macchi, Dahanu police, and Mahavitaran officials were also present at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.