Transit card for BEST buses, Metro lines to be launched in March

The BEST undertaking is strengthening its digital footprint in the city by introducing common ticketing options for it and the Metro. After the success of Chalo. The card can be used for Metro lines and BEST buses.The card can also be used to pay parking fees and at toll booths.

According to officials, because the prepaid card is directly linked to the Paytm Wallet, all recharges and transactions can be traced online. To use the transit card, users simply need to top up their wallet and do not need to have another account. Commuters will have integrated access to all public transportation, eliminating the need to carry/purchase numerous cards for different uses.

BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra while speaking to Mid Day said that the PayTM transit card is in the final stages of preparation and will be launched in March.The electric AC double-decker, which was launched on Tuesday, does not issue paper tickets onboard. Equipped with 'tap in tap out', the bus is conductor less and only digital ticket users are allowed to travel.