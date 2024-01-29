Travel Company Fined for Causing Inconvenience To Senior Citizen

A Mumbai suburban district consumer disputes redressal forum has ordered the directors and officials of "Travelyaari.com" to pay ₹2 lakhs in compensation to a senior citizen who was dropped off 50 kilometres away from his intended destination in the middle of the night.

The complainant, Shekhar Hattangadi, had booked a bus ticket from Surat to Mumbai on Travelyaari.com on December 12, 2018. He was not provided with a proper pick-up point in Surat, and upon reaching Mumbai, he was dropped off 50 kilometres away from his desired location.

Despite being served a notice, the company failed to appear before the forum. However, the forum's member, Sanjay Jagdale, noted that the company had apologized to Shekhar Hattangadi via email. The forum observed that the company had failed in its duty and caused mental and physical distress to the complainant, who is a senior citizen.

The forum also stated that the company did not provide any transportation or alternative arrangements after dropping Hattangadi off at the wrong location. The company had initially assured assistance but later evaded responsibility.

Hattangadi filed a complaint with the forum on November 12, 2021, claiming that he had suffered physical and mental distress due to the company's actions. However, the commission directed them to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a 69-year-old man who paid Rs 745 for a ticket.