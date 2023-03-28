Trekker dies after suffering heart attack while trekking to Lingana Fort

On Saturday afternoon, while trekking to Lingana Fort in Raigad district, a group of tourists from Panvel, Mumbai were shocked when 62-year-old Ajay Kale suffered a heart attack and fell into a 400-feet deep gorge.

Kale, an experienced trekker, was part of a group that travelled to the fort from Velhe taluka in Pune district via Singapore village.

According to local citizens, Kale collapsed after suffering a heart attack and fell into the deep ravine. Despite the best efforts of the group to save him, he died on the spot.

After being informed, the Raigad district police and rescue teams rushed to the scene. They took Kale's body to be examined post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident.