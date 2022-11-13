Tribal boy from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli becomes scientist in US

Bhaskar Halami's life is an example of what one can achieve with sheer hard work and determination. Brought up in a tribal community at Chirchadi village in Kurkheda tehsil, Mr Halami is now a senior scientist in the research and development section of Sirnaomics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company in Maryland, USA.

The company conducts research in genetic medicines and Halami looks after RNA manufacturing and synthesis. Talking to PTI, Halami recalled that in the initial years of his childhood, his family survived on very little.We had to struggle so much to even get one square meal. My parents till recently wondered how the family survived that phase when there was no food or work," the 44-year-old scientist said.