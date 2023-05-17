Trimbkeshwar temple row: New sign outside temple sparks debate

In Maharashtra, there is an ongoing dispute regarding the entry policy of Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik. Over the past three days, there has been significant unrest as individuals attempted to access the temple on Saturday night. To address the situation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be established. Furthermore, a new sign has been erected at the temple's entrance.

The new sign at the Trimbakeshwar temple states, " No entrance except Hindus." The reason behind putting up the new sign is said to be that the old sign was not visible. The new sign has been put up in both Marathi and English languages. The old sign was painted on the wall and had instructions written in Marathi, Gujarati, and English.

Meanwhile, there is a peaceful coexistence between people of different religions in Trimbakeshwar. They have a tradition of helping each other. The peace committee has urged everyone to maintain peace. There is a five-time program in which incense is displayed during the procession in front of the temple. The committee clarified that this is not a new practice, and they respect all deities.