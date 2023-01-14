Truck carrying 38 workers falls into gorge, four critical

A truck carrying 38 labourers plunged into a ghat on the Mahabaleshwar Tapola road near Mumbai. According to reports, the incident occurred near Kotroshi bridge in the Mukdev Ghat region, and many people, including women and children, were injured and taken to Satara District Hospital.

According to the report, four of the 38 workers are in critical condition. The accident occurred as the workers were on their way to work.

Locals and officials began rescue operations as soon as they heard of the accident with the Mahabaleshwar-bound truck. The injured were taken out and admitted to a rural hospital for first aid before being shifted to Stara hospital for treatment.

The entire Mahabaleshwar-Jawali region is a ghat region, and it is a major tourist destination with millions of visitors each year. The region is also accident-prone, and the need for a modern hospital has become a serious issue in Mahabaleshwar, the report stated.