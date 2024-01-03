Truckers call off strike in Nashik after assurance from authorities

Truck drivers, who were protesting against a provision in the new penal law related to hit-and-run road accidents, have decided to end their strike in Nashik district, Maharashtra. The decision came on Tuesday following assurances from local authorities to address their demands. The agitation by truck drivers had commenced in multiple states across the country on Monday and extended into the second day. This sustained protest resulted in the disruption of petroleum product deliveries at depots and triggered public concerns about a potential fuel shortage, leading to a rush at petrol pumps.

In Maharashtra, the truck drivers have been staging protests at various places, including capital Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, Dharashiv, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Nagpur, Beed, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Gadchiroli and Wardha.

In Nashik, the fuel transporters started the agitation at Panewadi near Manmad on Monday. More than 1,000 trucks and tankers were parked in Panewadi area as part of the nationwide protest.

Panewadi village near Manmad town in Nandgaon taluka of the district is home to fuel depots belonging to various companies, including Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil. These depots play a crucial role in supplying fuel to many parts of the state. Additionally, Indian Oil operates an Indane LPG bottling plant in Panewadi.

The ongoing strike by truckers led to visible queues at various fuel stations in Nashik city and parts of the district starting from Monday evening. Reports of the transporters' strike and the resulting fear of a fuel shortage prompted panic among the public.

To address the situation, District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap convened a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting included discussions with transporters, dealers, petroleum company officials, and other stakeholders in Panewadi, with the aim of finding a resolution to the ongoing issue.

Following an assurance by the collector, the transporters agreed to call off the strike. It was decided to provide police protection if needed for the transport of fuel. As a result, transport of fuel resumed from Panewadi this evening, officials said. Representatives of dealers and transporters attended the meeting. We heard their concerns and assured them to take their grievances and views to the Centre. As a result, they agreed to resume their operations, collector Sharma said after the meeting.

We will immediately send information regarding their issues and grievances to the Union government and workshops will be conducted for transporters to explain the new law to them and to clear the misunderstanding in their mind about its provisions. I appeal to people also not to panic as regular fuel supply will continue, he said. Superintendent of police Shahaji Umap, who was also present for the meeting, assured that the police administration will take care that there will be no problems or obstacles for the transport of fuel.