Two arrested for youth's murder in Hingoli

A distressing incident has emerged from Basamba village in the Hingoli district, where a young individual was subjected to a brutal murder by a group of four men. The news of this horrifying incident has deeply shaken the local community, prompting swift action from the police. Two out of the four individuals responsible for the murder have been apprehended by the authorities.

According to the reports, a heinous crime took place in Basamba village, Hingoli, where a group of four men brutally murdered a young man. The victim has been identified as Sheikh Sadek Sheikh Rashid, aged 27. It is alleged that the motive behind this brutal murder was a perceived inappropriate interest shown by Sadek towards the wife of one of the accused.

Following the incident, the Basamba police swiftly arrived at the scene. Two out of the four individuals involved in the murder have been apprehended and taken into custody. The police have confirmed that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining two suspects.