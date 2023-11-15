Two booked for selling firecrackers without permission in Thane

On Tuesday, the police in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district filed a case against two individuals for selling firecrackers without the required permission.

According to an official from the Shantinagar police station, a patrol team observed the duo selling fireworks openly on Badhwad Pipeline Road during the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The duo, identified as Banarsilal Motilal Gupta (40) and Sunilkumar Jaiswal (37), was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the Explosives Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.