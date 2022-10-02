Two flats in Kalyan's high storey building gutted in fire

Two flats were gutted in a fire that erupted in a high-rise building in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The blaze erupted around 6 am in a flat on the third floor of the 18-storey building in Vayle Nagar locality of Kalyan and spread to an adjacent flat, a fire officer of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation said.

Residents rescued the families living in the affected flats with the help of ladders, and doors of four other flats were also damaged in the blaze, he said.

As per the PTI report, four fire engines were pressed into service and battled the blaze for nearly an hour, the official said, adding that the fire may have been a result of a short circuit.