Two foreign nationals held with USD 90,000 and 2.5kg gold paste at Mumbai airport

The customs has arrested two foreign nationals with USD 90,000 and more than 2.5 kg of gold paste concealed in books and undergarments in separate operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, an official said.

A man from Azerbaijan travelling to Sharjah, was intercepted by the customs team on Sunday and USD 90,000 worth Rs 73 lakh were recovered from his possession, the official said. The money was found hidden in books that the accused was carrying, he said.

In a similar operation, a man from Palestine, who had arrived from Dubai, was caught with more than 2.5 kg of gold paste valued at Rs 1.30 crore, the official said. The traveller had concealed the gold paste in his undergarment, he said.