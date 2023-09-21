Two held for gang-raping 19-year-old girl in Dombivli

On Thursday, a police official reported that two individuals had been apprehended on charges of allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Dombivli, located in Thane district.

According to a report of Pti, the girl and her live-in partner had gone to fetch some goods from a friend on September 17, where the two accused were present, the Vishnu Nagar police station official said.

The two accused sent the teen girl's live-in partner to fetch liquor and then gang-raped her. After she left the place, the two accused raped her in an autorickshaw as well, the official said. The two persons have been arrested from Dombivli and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Inspector RN Khilare said.