Two International Passengers Tested COVID Positive At Mumbai Airport

Two international passengers tested positive for Covid during random sampling at Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, according to the Maharashtra Health Department.

Because of the ongoing outbreak of Covid infections in multiple nations, international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports have been subjected to screening from December 24. "All passengers are thermally scanned, and 2% of randomly selected samples are sent for Covid testing. WGS is being performed on all positive samples "The Maharashtra Health Department issued an official announcement. According to the report, an online mock drill of all secondary schools was conducted per instructions from the Centre and tertiary healthcare facilities in the state and was completed on December 27, as part of the ongoing examination of hospital preparation in light of the worldwide Covid scenario.

"Today, 36 new (Covid) cases were recorded in the state. There was also one Covid death reported. The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent. In addition, 36 patients were discharged from Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,88,008. The state's recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, and there are currently 164 ongoing cases in the state" Read the state Health Department's health bulletin.