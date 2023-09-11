Two major Metro stations still not ready

Ashish Roy (Lokmat News Network Nagpur)

Officials of Maha Metro had made tall claims of completing the Phase I of Nagpur Metro in record time. However, the project was delayed by three years. To top this, two stations of Phase I - Cotton Market and Indora Square - are still not open to the public. Metro officials in March had claimed that the two stations would be ready by June end. However, their claims have fallen flat.

According to Metro officials, the construction of Cotton Market station has been completed. Only the inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) remains. “The station will be opened for commuters by the end of the month,” said an official.

However, Indora Square station will open only in end-December. Officials admitted that the construction was still going on. They blamed a prolonged land acquisition process for delay in construction of the station.

The Cotton Market station is very important as it is bang in front of the biggest vegetable and fruit market in the city. People from all corners of the city go to the market and many take the Metro as fruits and vegetables are fresh and offered at relatively cheaper rates in the main market. The Metro station at Nagpur railway station is not convenient for this purpose as one has to walk for around 500 meters carrying the purchase to board the metro from this station. The Cotton Market station is also important as it would ease vehicle parking trouble for visitors.

Indora Square caters to a huge area and many of the residents are from the economically weaker section. They would be hugely benefited by the availability of public transport so as to reach their respective place of work.