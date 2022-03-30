Two workers die while cleaning society septic tank in Maharashtra's Mumbra

In a shocking incident, two workers aged in their 20s died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a sewage tank at a residential building located next to Kausa Stadium at Talaopali Road in Mumbra on Tuesday.he incident occurred at 6.30pm. It was the second such incident in three days after two persons died while cleaning a water tank of a cultural centre in Naupada area of Thane on Sunday. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “The work of cleaning the 10-15 feet deep sewage tank in the premises of Grace Square Society was carried out by six labourers.

The two deceased, Hanuman Vyankati Korpakwad (25) and Suraj Raju Madhavi (22) went inside the tank while the other four were outside. The two fell unconscious probably due to the toxic fumes in the tank and were pulled out by the other four. ”Sawant said that they received a call at around 6.30pm. “Before our team reached the society, the residents of the society took them to the Prime Criticare Hospital in the vicinity. The doctors of Prime Criticare Hospital declared both the persons dead on arrival admission. The body was later sent to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem.”Mumbra police station senior police inspector, Gurunath Patil, said, “Our officials at the moment are on the spot and they are recording the statement of the doctors as well as the members of the Grace Square Society. As of now, we can’t reveal more information because an investigation is under way. The case of accidental death has been registered.”

