Two-year-old boy dies after given wrong injection by hospital cleaner in Mumbai

A two-year-old boy has died in a shocking incident in Shivajinagar, Govandi, after a female janitor, a minor cleaner, gave him a wrong injection. The boy, identified as Tah Azam Khan, was injected by a 16-year-old cleaner in a nursing home. Police have registered a case against the hospital's medical officer Dr Altaf Abdul Hassan Khan, manager Naseemuddin Syed, nurse Salim Unnisa Khan and the minor cleaner.

Tah Khan was admitted to the nearby Noor Hospital on January 11 by his parents due to diarrhea and vomiting. While discharging him the next day, the nurse at the hospital asked the cleaning girl to inject the 16-year-old patient. The girl gave the injection to two-year-old Tah, and soon after, he died. The Shivajinagar police have registered a case after the police seized the injection samples given to the boy and sent them for investigation.

All the four accused are absconding and police are searching for them. However, the hospital is still open. In this case, the father of the dead child has demanded justice. Police are searching for the accused and are conducting further investigations, said senior police inspector Arjun Rajan.